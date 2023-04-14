The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Target Price to $133.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JLL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.17.

NYSE:JLL opened at $135.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $132.91 and a 1 year high of $238.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

