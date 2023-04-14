The Graph One Day Volume Tops $52.37 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $52.37 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,630,170,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,904,401,141 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

