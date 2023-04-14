The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $121.41 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $118.49 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.70.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

