The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,873 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 5.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $42,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Progressive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 281,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.78. 695,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.13.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

