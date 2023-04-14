The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 613.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.