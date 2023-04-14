The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.30.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of TTD opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 613.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.80.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
