The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,728.85

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,728.85 ($21.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,855 ($22.97). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,849.50 ($22.90), with a volume of 291,449 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.15) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,870 ($23.16).

The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,260.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,845.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,729.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,024.39%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($22.40) per share, for a total transaction of £45,225 ($56,006.19). In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.53) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,764.71). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,809 ($22.40) per share, with a total value of £45,225 ($56,006.19). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

