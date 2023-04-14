Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $585.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,462. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $561.26 and a 200-day moving average of $547.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

