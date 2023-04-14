Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0364

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $364.41 million and $18.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,682.98 or 1.00006605 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03670852 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $15,456,751.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

