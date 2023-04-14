Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 213.1% from the March 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TLSA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 107,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,841. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.