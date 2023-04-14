TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

