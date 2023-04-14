TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile
