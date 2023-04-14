Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TKGSY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,127. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:TKGSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.