Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.75 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.75 billion and approximately $27.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00007531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00029218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,145.78 or 1.00069426 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25988466 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $26,377,201.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.