Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

