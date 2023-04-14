Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,399,100 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the March 15th total of 747,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

Toro Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.