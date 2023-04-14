Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,399,100 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the March 15th total of 747,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
Toro Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Toro Energy
