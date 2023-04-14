Total Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7,273.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,031,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,738,250. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $347.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

