Total Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Federal Signal comprises about 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

