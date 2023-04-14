Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF comprises about 12.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 11.80% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $50,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 187,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,376. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

