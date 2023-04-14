Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 499,845 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,845 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQL. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EQL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.12. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.