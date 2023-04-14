Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.80.

TOU traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$59.99. 828,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.80. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,880,980. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

