TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Down 0.3%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177.85 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 181.20 ($2.24). 400,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,098,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.80 ($2.25).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 235 ($2.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.97) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
TP ICAP Group Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,344.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.
TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
See Also
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Payers With Big Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.