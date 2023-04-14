Tran Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,203 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of SBNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 3,632,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,089. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1,661.72%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

