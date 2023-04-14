Tran Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,000. Ferguson accounts for about 1.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,412,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Ferguson by 5,334.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,170 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $95,210,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $89,271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.47. 213,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $149.80.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($141.18) to £128 ($158.51) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

