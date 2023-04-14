Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Raised by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 157.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.72.

Shares of TT opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

