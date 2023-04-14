Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Position Trimmed by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 726,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Transcat worth $51,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

TRNS opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $630.50 million, a P/E ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

TRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $174,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,923.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

