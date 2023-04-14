TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Position Reduced by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 208,377 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $83.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $605,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,764.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $88,421.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $605,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,538 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,252 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

