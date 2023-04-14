TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.22

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.22 and last traded at $87.17, with a volume of 347079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading

