Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

