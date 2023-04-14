True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 228.2% in March

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a growth of 228.2% from the March 15th total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 403.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TUERF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

