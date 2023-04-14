Truist Financial Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $36.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,030 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $22,016,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $18,575,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.