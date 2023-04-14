Truist Financial Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.6 %

OVV opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after buying an additional 597,239 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

