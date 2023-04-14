Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBD. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.31.

WBD opened at $14.04 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

