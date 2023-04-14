Truist Financial Raises CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $17.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.29.

NYSE CNX opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

