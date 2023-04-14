Truist Financial Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $17.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.18.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 4.52. Permian Resources has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at $623,035,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

