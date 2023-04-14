TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.

TRX Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

TRX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 240,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,562. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 770.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 256,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TRX Gold

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

