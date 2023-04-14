TUI (LON:TUI) Raised to Neutral at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.23) target price on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised TUI to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 130.83 ($1.62).

TUI Stock Up 5.3 %

TUI stock opened at GBX 587.80 ($7.28) on Tuesday. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 537.60 ($6.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,508 ($31.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,457.65, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 878.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

