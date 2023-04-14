Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,097 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $69,235,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

