Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $196.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

