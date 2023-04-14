Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

