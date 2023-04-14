Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $364.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.