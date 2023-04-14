Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $7,065,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $528.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $523.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.63.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

