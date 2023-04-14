Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,913 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Insider Activity

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.89 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

