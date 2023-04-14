U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $45.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.74.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.