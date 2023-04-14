UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up approximately 4.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 151.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 2,043,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.55%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

