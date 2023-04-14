UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.27

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.27 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 52.30 ($0.65). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.66), with a volume of 1,278,467 shares.

UK Commercial Property REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of £699.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.77 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.24.

UK Commercial Property REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,153.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Margaret Littlejohns purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,117.65). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

