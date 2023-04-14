Ultra 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.27 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $94.30 million and $3.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,483.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00435242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00120355 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00040284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000552 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002573 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30495377 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,301,320.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.