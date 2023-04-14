Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unico American Trading Up 0.5 %

UNAM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.05. Unico American has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.53) million for the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

