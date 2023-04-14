UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.50

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 2675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

UniCredit Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

