Uniper (ETR:UN01) Shares Down 1.4%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.95 ($4.29) and last traded at €3.98 ($4.33). Approximately 505,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.04 ($4.39).

Uniper Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Uniper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.