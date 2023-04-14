United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. United States Gasoline Fund comprises 2.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UGA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,321. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49.

United States Gasoline Fund Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

