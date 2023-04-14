United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.27

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 4413932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

